Staying Safe During Winter Storms and Cold-Weather Hazards

Winter storms can bring extreme cold, ice, snow, and power outages that create serious health and safety risks. According to emergency preparedness experts, injuries and deaths during winter weather are often preventable with proper planning and awareness.

When a winter storm is forecast, preparing ahead of time—and understanding the risks that come with cold weather—can make a critical difference. Ready.gov and public health experts recommend staying informed, limiting travel, and taking precautions to protect your health and safety.

Here’s a closer look at some of the risks and best practices for protecting yourself and those around you when winter storms hit.

Hypothermia, Frostbite, and Cold Exposure

Cold exposure occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce it. Prolonged exposure to cold temperatures—especially with wind, wet clothing, or inadequate shelter—can lead to hypothermia or frostbite.

Hypothermia happens when the body’s core temperature drops too low, usually below 95° F (35° C). Early symptoms may include shivering, confusion, slurred speech, clumsiness, and fatigue. Hypothermia is life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention.

Frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze, most often affecting fingers, toes, ears, and the nose. Skin can become numb, white, swollen, blistered, or black and leathery. Don’t not rub frostbitten areas as it might damage the skin and tissue. It is best to warm up frostbitten areas in warm water.

To reduce risk:

Dress in layers, including hats and gloves.

Keep clothing dry and change wet clothes immediately.

Limit time outdoors during extreme cold.

Check on older adults, children, and anyone without adequate heat.

Seek medical care promptly if hypothermia or frostbite is suspected.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Power outages during winter storms increase the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, a serious and potentially fatal condition. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas produced by burning fuel. If improperly vented, automobiles, furnaces, fireplaces, hot water heaters, gas heaters, kerosene heaters, and stoves (including wood stoves and stoves with charcoal briquettes) can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. For example, when the exhaust pipe of a running car is blocked by piled-up snow or another object, carbon monoxide levels inside the car rise rapidly.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, keep vents and chimneys clear of snow and debris. Install battery-powered or battery-backup carbon monoxide detectors in your home. If carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, get fresh air immediately and seek emergency care.

Snow Shoveling and Overexertion

Snow shoveling is a common cause of winter-related injuries and medical emergencies. The combination of cold temperatures and physical exertion increases strain on the heart, particularly for people with underlying heart disease or risk factors. Overexertion while shoveling can trigger heart attacks, chest pain, shortness of breath, and muscle and back injuries.

To reduce risk:

Pace yourself and take frequent breaks.

Push snow instead of lifting when possible.

Use a smaller shovel load.

Stop immediately if you experience chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath.

People with heart disease or who are not used to strenuous activity should ask for help or use snow removal services.

Emergency Water Storage and Drowning Risks

Filling a bathtub with water before a winter storm can provide an emergency water supply in case of power outages or frozen pipes. However, this precaution comes with important safety considerations. Bathtubs filled with water pose a drowning risk, especially for young children, pets, or individuals with mobility or cognitive impairments. Because infants and young children can drown in only a few inches of water, even water-filled containers are hazardous.

Never leave infants or children unattended around standing water and keep bathroom doors closed or use safety latches. Drain the tub as soon as emergency water is no longer needed. Even small amounts of water can be dangerous if supervision lapses.

Sledding, Vehicle, and Recreational Accidents

Snow and ice increase the risk of high-speed injuries from sledding, snowmobiles, ATVs, and motor vehicles. Collisions and falls can result in head injuries, spinal injuries, and internal trauma. The common risks for accidents include sledding near roads, trees, or fences, riding without helmets or protective gear, not wearing seat belts, or driving too fast for icy conditions.

It is very important to wear helmets when sledding, skiing, or riding snowmobiles or ATVs. Also, choose designated sledding areas away from traffic and obstacles like trees. Drive slowly, increase following distance, and avoid unnecessary travel. And always avoid alcohol before winter recreational activities.

Head and spinal injuries can be serious even when symptoms are mild—seek medical evaluation after significant impacts.

Slips and Falls on Ice

Icy sidewalks, driveways, and stairs significantly increase the risk of slips and falls, especially among older adults. Falls can result in concussions, fractures, and hip injuries that may have long-term consequences.

Prevention tips:

Wear shoes or boots with good traction.

Use handrails and walk carefully on icy surfaces.

Apply ice melt or sand to walkways.

Encourage older adults to stay indoors during icy conditions when possible.

After a fall, seek medical attention if there is head impact, severe pain, confusion, or difficulty walking.

Staying Safe Through the Storm

Winter storms bring unique hazards that extend beyond cold temperatures. Understanding the risks—and taking simple preventive steps—can help protect you, your family, and your community.

Stay informed through weather alerts, prepare your home and emergency supplies, and prioritize safety during and after the storm. When in doubt, seek medical care—early treatment can save lives and prevent serious complications.

Preparation today can make all the difference when winter weather strikes.