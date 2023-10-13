1. Stand with feet about hip width apart.

2. Toes should point forward to stay aligned with the knees.

3. Keeping core tight, move buttocks backward, similar to beginning to sit in a chair, and squat down until the thighs are almost parallel with the floor.

4. Return to start position and repeat.

5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time every other day.

6. Special instructions

a. Keep your weight on outside of foot and heels.

b. Start with a partial squat and increase as you become familiar with the movement.