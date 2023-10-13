The urinary system is composed of 2 kidneys, 2 ureters, the urinary bladder, and the urethra. The kidneys remove waste products from the blood and form urine. Urine then travels through the tube-like ureters and is stored in the bladder before it is eliminated from the body through the urethra. The bladder may develop cancer. The most common treatment for invasive bladder cancer is complete removal of the bladder, called total cystectomy. Ileal conduit urinary diversion is a surgical procedure performed for urine elimination after cystectomy. This is done through an ileal bladder. During surgery, a portion of the bowel called the ileum is removed in order to form a conduit, or tube which will be the ileal bladder. The ileal bladder is then implanted into the urinary system, allowing for urine to be removed from the body into an ostomy bag. There are several potential complications associated with this procedure that should be discussed with a doctor prior to surgery.