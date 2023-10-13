When I was six years old, I was diagnosed with a tic disorder. And when I say tics, I don't mean the little bugs you can get from deer or being in the tall grass. My tics were repetitive, involuntary muscle movements that would get worse when I was stressed.

I would often get the urge to blink and shrug my shoulders. The urge felt like needing to sneeze. I would get really tense and then feel immediately better once I gave in. Sometimes my tics appear to be on purpose, but they never were.