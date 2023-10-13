When I was a teenager, I did it all—track and field, drama club, basketball, you name it. Being physically active has always been important to me. I love keeping my schedule filled with lots of activities, getting outside, and experiencing new adventures.

It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment, but sometime after my 29th birthday, my energy levels plummeted. I noticed tingling and numbness in my legs. My vision became blurry, and my balance was off. My symptoms would come and go for months, sometimes worsening after I got sick from the germs my son brought home from daycare. My doctors performed many tests including an MRI of my brain and spinal cord and confirmed that I have multiple sclerosis, also known as MS.

MS is a disease that causes inflammation in the sheath that covers most nerve fibers. This inflammation keeps the nerves from working properly. While the cause of MS is unknown, it is thought to occur when an unknown substance somehow triggers the body's immune system to attack its own tissues, also known as an autoimmune reaction.