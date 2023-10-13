My name is Fatima, and I am 65 years old. As an art history enthusiast, I love working at my local museum. Some time ago, over the last year or so, I started gaining weight and feeling fatigued. When I worked in the museum, I felt like I could never keep warm. At first, I thought I was just exhausted, but when I started to forget the locations of some of our paintings, I went to see a doctor.

My doctor noticed that I had a slow pulse and high levels of cholesterol in my blood. After he ordered a thyroid stimulating hormone blood test, we discovered that I had an under active thyroid gland. I was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a disorder of the thyroid gland that leads to inadequate production of thyroid hormones and a slowing of vital bodily functions.