My grandchildren are my world. I love picking them up from school and taking them to the playground on the weekends. But over my 62 years, I developed a bad habit and noticed I was struggling to keep up.

I started smoking cigarettes when I was a teenager. Because my parents were both smokers, I grew up around it. My family wanted me to quit because after several years, I developed a cough that produced sputum. It was getting harder for me to breathe when I exercised.

A doctor did an x-ray of my chest and a test to see how my lungs functioned. I was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. COPD is a chronic lung disease that blocks airflow. People with COPD have emphysema, chronic obstructive bronchitis, or both.

While smoking is a leading cause, flare-ups can be caused by severe air pollution, allergies, and infections.