Hidden Disability: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
As a 42-year-old marketing executive, I find that life can get fairly hectic. It was normal for me to feel exhausted all the time, but I always chalked that up to long hours and frequent traveling for work. About a year ago, I was really stressed about taking on a new client. I felt stretched thin and the fatigue was overwhelming. I didn't feel rested after sleeping. And I often had joint and muscle pains. On the days when I had to walk a lot, I would get dizzy and need to lay down.
When I visited my doctor, I was tested for many disorders, like anemia, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid and adrenal gland disorders, and sleep disorders that might be causing my symptoms. Eventually, I received a diagnosis when my doctor could find no other cause. When I learned I had chronic fatigue syndrome, the challenges I'd been facing finally made sense. Working a hybrid schedule has really helped me go at my own pace. By taking small steps back at work, I've been able to prioritize my health and manage my symptoms better, which has completely changed my outlook on the future.
