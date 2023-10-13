As a 42-year-old marketing executive, I find that life can get fairly hectic. It was normal for me to feel exhausted all the time, but I always chalked that up to long hours and frequent traveling for work. About a year ago, I was really stressed about taking on a new client. I felt stretched thin and the fatigue was overwhelming. I didn't feel rested after sleeping. And I often had joint and muscle pains. On the days when I had to walk a lot, I would get dizzy and need to lay down.