I grew up baking in my family's kitchen. As soon as I could stand, I had a whisk in my hand. Bread making has always been an important part of my Italian heritage. When I was little, I would get really bloated and uncomfortable after eating foods like bread, cereal, and my favorite pasta. I often felt weak and had trouble eating because I wasn't hungry.

I wasn't growing as quickly as my siblings. My parents noticed that I wasn't hitting a lot of my growth milestones and I was struggling to put on weight. We spoke with my pediatrician, and he ran some tests. I had anemia, low blood count, low protein levels, and several vitamin deficiencies. Based on these symptoms, my family history, he diagnosed me with celiac disease.