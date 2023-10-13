Hidden Disability: Celiac Disease
I grew up baking in my family's kitchen. As soon as I could stand, I had a whisk in my hand. Bread making has always been an important part of my Italian heritage. When I was little, I would get really bloated and uncomfortable after eating foods like bread, cereal, and my favorite pasta. I often felt weak and had trouble eating because I wasn't hungry.
I wasn't growing as quickly as my siblings. My parents noticed that I wasn't hitting a lot of my growth milestones and I was struggling to put on weight. We spoke with my pediatrician, and he ran some tests. I had anemia, low blood count, low protein levels, and several vitamin deficiencies. Based on these symptoms, my family history, he diagnosed me with celiac disease.
Celiac disease is a hereditary intolerance to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. This intolerance can lead to malabsorption, making it difficult for my body to get the nutrients it needs. To treat my symptoms, I follow a gluten-free diet. Because gluten is used in so many food products, I'm careful about making sure what I eat won't make me sick. Fortunately, my family is so supportive. Our pantry is stocked with flour alternatives and other products that won't cause symptoms. I still love baking and plan to open a gluten-free bakery one day.
Copyright © 2025 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.