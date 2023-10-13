When I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was at a breaking point. I never really had the words to explain what was going on. So many of my colleagues did not understand. Some days I felt on top of the world. I stayed up all night creating lesson plans for my students, barely sleeping and trying to keep up with my racing thoughts.

But then I would have weeks of feeling depressed. I'd lose interest in my classes and students. My fatigue was overwhelming. I would sleep too much. And I had a difficult time concentrating. Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that includes two extremes or poles of mood disorders—mania and depression. It is thought to be hereditary.