Hidden Disability: Bipolar Disorder
When I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was at a breaking point. I never really had the words to explain what was going on. So many of my colleagues did not understand. Some days I felt on top of the world. I stayed up all night creating lesson plans for my students, barely sleeping and trying to keep up with my racing thoughts.
But then I would have weeks of feeling depressed. I'd lose interest in my classes and students. My fatigue was overwhelming. I would sleep too much. And I had a difficult time concentrating. Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that includes two extremes or poles of mood disorders—mania and depression. It is thought to be hereditary.
Being a history teacher, learning my own family history was important to me. After some digging, I discovered my late grandmother had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, too. Now, I'm better able to recognize the symptoms of my disorder and avoid the things that may trigger it. My family is also actively involved in my treatment and having their support means everything.
