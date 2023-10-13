For decades, I've led kitchens at renowned restaurants. Being a vegan chef is challenging and fast paced, but I thrive on the excitement. As time went by and I reached my 60s, I noticed I was more tired than usual. I felt more irritable and depressed. My hands and feet would tingle, making chopping and food prep difficult. After ignoring my symptoms for a while, I noticed the tingling turned into a loss of sensation in my legs. I went to my doctor. And after some bloodwork, I was diagnosed with anemia due to a severe vitamin B12 deficiency.

Anemia is a condition caused by a low number of red blood cells. It can result from excessive bleeding, when too many red blood cells are destroyed, or in my case, when the body does not produce enough red blood cells. Being diagnosed with anemia has changed the way I cook. Because vitamin B12 occurs in foods that come from animals, I look for more B12 fortified foods to incorporate into my diet. And I take B12 supplements. I even changed up some dishes on my restaurant's menu.