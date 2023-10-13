During bronchoscopy, the doctor passes a flexible fiberoptic tube through a person's nostril or into the mouth and down into the airways. The doctor can directly view the larger airways. The person may be awake or sedated. An intravenous (IV) needle is used to provide access to the vein so medications can be given. Electrocardiography (ECG) and pulse oximetry (monitors seen on the far left) are used to monitor vital signs during the procedure.