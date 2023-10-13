Dr. Goje Talks About Vaginal Discharge
Hello. My name is Dr. Tosin Goje, an obstetrician/gynecologist and also an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic here in Cleveland, Ohio. Today, we'll be talking about vaginal discharge. Not all vaginal discharge is abnormal. We all have some discharge that could be clear to milky in nature. It also changes with the menstrual cycle.
So during the luteal phase, it could be thicker and creamy. During ovulation, it could be more stretchy, thinner, like egg white kind of stretchy. And of course, in pregnancy, it tends to be more in volume. So some vaginal discharge is expected.
However, abnormal vaginal discharge could be associated with a pungent, fishy-like smell, either rotten fish or rotten egg smell. It could be associated with itching and also sometimes with bright yellow or green cheese-like discharge or some bleeding associated with it. If you have any abnormal vaginal discharge, I recommend you reach out to your provider to be examined.
