Hello. My name is Dr. Tosin Goje, an obstetrician/gynecologist and also an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic here in Cleveland, Ohio. Today, we'll be talking about vaginal discharge. Not all vaginal discharge is abnormal. We all have some discharge that could be clear to milky in nature. It also changes with the menstrual cycle.

So during the luteal phase, it could be thicker and creamy. During ovulation, it could be more stretchy, thinner, like egg white kind of stretchy. And of course, in pregnancy, it tends to be more in volume. So some vaginal discharge is expected.