Hi. I'm Dr. Sandy Falk. I'm an OB/GYN, and I'm the Editor-in-Chief here at The Manuals. Today, let's talk about hot flashes. So hot flashes can really ruin a woman's quality of life. And we have a lot of different approaches we can take to make them better.

So if you were my patient and you came in, we would go through all those options. And it can be a lot of information because there's a lot of pros and cons, whether it's things like cooling techniques, opening the window, ice packs, et cetera, or non-hormonal medications, or hormone therapy.