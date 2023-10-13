Hi. I'm Jeremy Archer, pediatric cardiologist and editor here at The Manual. What can you expect when your child's doctor has ordered an echocardiogram for them? Well, an echocardiogram is an ultrasound, just like a pregnant woman gets, except here, the sound waves take pictures of your child's heart rather than of a baby.

Now, an echocardiogram doesn't hurt, but it can be scary because of the unfamiliar equipment, people your child may not know, and the need to lay still and follow instructions. First, the technician will put gel on the ultrasound camera. They'll place it gently on your child's chest, and tell them how to lay and move to get the best pictures. The whole thing will take 30 to 45 minutes or so.