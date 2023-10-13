Your heart pumps blood throughout your body by contracting or squeezing its four chambers in a regular rhythm. Each heartbeat is caused by electrical signals that travel through a specific pathway in your heart. Your heart's electrical signal begins at the sinoatrial node, SA node, in the top right chamber of your heart called the right atrium.

The electrical signal travels through the right and left atria, causing them to contract and help push blood into the lower chambers, your left and right ventricles. The electrical signal slows down at the atrioventricular node, AV node, so that blood from the atria has time to move to the ventricles.