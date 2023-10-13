1. Lie on back with both knees bent and feet on floor/table.

2. Perform abdominal and gluteus maximus contraction and lift buttocks off floor.

3. Keep legs in neutral position (keeping the hips, knees, and toes aligned and shoulder width apart).

4. Return to start position.

5. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions, 1 time a day.

6. Special instructions

a. Maintain neutral spine.