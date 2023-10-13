Workers at Risk of Environmental or Occupational Lung Disease
Disease
Affected Workers
Construction workers and home remodelers who install or remove materials (including insulation) that contain asbestos
Shipyard workers
Workers who mine, mill, or manufacture asbestos
Aerospace workers
Metallurgical (castings) workers
Bronchiolitis obliterans
Flavorings workers (popcorn workers’ lung)
Military personnel deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan
Cotton, hemp, jute, and flax workers
Coal workers
Office workers when the air-conditioning systems become contaminated by certain fungi and bacteria
Swimming pool and spa workers (because of contaminated sprays)
Farmers, mushroom workers, milling and construction workers, bird keepers, people exposed to isocyanates (urethanes)
People who work with irritants or allergens such as flour, grains, wood dust, isocyanates (urethanes), dyes, antibiotics, epoxy resins, cleaning products, molds, latex, animal hair, shellfish, metals (chromium and nickel), irritating gases, vapors, and mists
Miners
Foundry workers
Potters
Sandblasters
Sandstone or granite cutters
Workers who cut, grind, and finish products made from stone or synthetic stone (such as engineered silica countertops)
Tunnel workers