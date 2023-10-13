Who Should Consider Genetic Screening?
Group
Disorder*
Genetic Carrier Screening Tests
All
DNA analysis of a sample of blood or of cells from the inside of the cheek
Ashkenazi Jewish†
Canavan disease
DNA analysis of a sample of blood or of cells from the inside of the cheek
Familial dysautonomia (hereditary dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system)
DNA analysis of a sample of blood or of cells from the inside of the cheek
Blood tests to measure the enzyme that is deficient in this disorder (hexosaminidase A)
DNA analysis
African
Blood tests to check for abnormal hemoglobin
Cajun
Tay-Sachs disease
Blood tests to measure the enzyme that is deficient in this disorder (hexosaminidase A)
DNA analysis
Mediterranean, Southeast Asian, Asian Indian, and Middle Eastern
Blood tests to measure the average size of red blood cells (mean corpuscular volume)
If the average size is small, blood tests to check for abnormal hemoglobin
DNA analysis
Southeast Asian, Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Laotian, and Vietnamese
Blood tests to measure the average size of red blood cells
If average size is small, blood tests to check for abnormal hemoglobin
DNA analysis
* This list is not comprehensive. Screening for other disorders can be requested.
† Most (90%) Jewish people are Ashkenazi. Thus, Jewish people who do not know whether they are Ashkenazi should be screened. Some experts also recommend screening for other disorders, such as Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease type A, and Fanconi anemia (syndrome) group C.