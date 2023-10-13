What Makes the Potassium Level Increase?
Cause
Disorders
Medications or Other Factors
Decreased excretion in urine
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Angiotensin receptor blockers
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
Release of potassium from cells
Burns, if severe
Crush injuries
Diabetes mellitus (especially diabetic ketoacidosis)
Muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis)
Beta-blockers
Cancer chemotherapy
Exercise if strenuous and prolonged
Increased consumption
—
A diet containing potassium-rich foods (such as beans, dark leafy greens, potatoes, fish, and bananas)
Intravenous treatments that contain potassium, such as total parenteral nutrition and blood transfusions
Potassium supplements