What Makes the Potassium Level Increase?

Cause

Disorders

Medications or Other Factors

Decreased excretion in urine

Kidney failure

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors

Angiotensin receptor blockers

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Release of potassium from cells

Burns, if severe

Crush injuries

Diabetes mellitus (especially diabetic ketoacidosis)

Metabolic acidosis

Muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis)

Beta-blockers

Cancer chemotherapy

Exercise if strenuous and prolonged

Increased consumption

A diet containing potassium-rich foods (such as beans, dark leafy greens, potatoes, fish, and bananas)

Intravenous treatments that contain potassium, such as total parenteral nutrition and blood transfusions

Potassium supplements

