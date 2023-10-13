skip to main content
Weight Gain During Pregnancy

Weight Category Before Pregnancy

BMI

Total Weight Gain

Underweight

Less than 18.5

28–40 lb (12.5–18 kg)

Normal weight

18.5–24.9

25–35 lb (11.5–16 kg)

Overweight

25.0–29.9

15–25 lb (7.0–11.5 kg)

Obese (includes severely obese)

30.0 or higher

11–20 lb (5–9 kg)

BMI = body mass index, which is weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared; kg = kilogram.

Adapted from Institute of Medicine: Report Brief: Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines. 2009. Accessed 5/3/21.

