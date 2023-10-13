Weight Gain During Pregnancy
Weight Category Before Pregnancy
BMI
Total Weight Gain
Underweight
Less than 18.5
28–40 lb (12.5–18 kg)
Normal weight
18.5–24.9
25–35 lb (11.5–16 kg)
Overweight
25.0–29.9
15–25 lb (7.0–11.5 kg)
Obese (includes severely obese)
30.0 or higher
11–20 lb (5–9 kg)
BMI = body mass index, which is weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared; kg = kilogram.
Adapted from Institute of Medicine: Report Brief: Weight Gain During Pregnancy: Reexamining the Guidelines. 2009. Accessed 5/3/21.