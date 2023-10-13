* In addition to the listed vaccinations, travelers should be up to date on their routine vaccinations, including influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, polio, pneumococcal disease, and varicella.

† All recommendations are subject to change. For the latest recommendations, consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov or 800-CDC-INFO [800-232-4636]). See also Overview of Immunization.

‡ There is also a combination hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccine available, which doctors give on either a three-dose or four-dose schedule. (See Hepatitis A Vaccine and Hepatitis B Vaccine.).