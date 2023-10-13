skip to main content
Understanding Medical Terms for Menstrual Cycle Problems*

Term

Description

Amenorrhea

No periods

Primary amenorrhea

Periods that started and have stopped

Secondary amenorrhea

Oligomenorrhea

Polymenorrhea

Unusually frequent periods

Dysmenorrhea

Menstrual cramps or painful periods

Hypomenorrhea

Unusually light periods

Menorrhagia (heavy menstrual bleeding, also called hypermenorrhea)

Unusually long and/or heavy periods

Metrorrhagia (intermenstrual bleeding)

Bleeding that occurs frequently and irregularly between periods

Menometrorrhagia

Heavy bleeding during menstrual periods and bleeding that occurs frequently and irregularly between periods

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)

Physical and psychologic symptoms that occur before the start of a period

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Severe psychologic symptoms that occur before the start of a period, end when or shortly after the period starts, and interfere with daily activities and/or relationships

Postmenopausal bleeding

Bleeding that occurs after menopause

* Breaking the words into their components helps decipher them: a = no; dys = painful (or abnormal); hypo = deficient (or below normal); men = month; metro = uterus; oligo = few or scanty; poly = many or much; post = after; pre = before; rhagia = to burst forth; rhea = flow.

