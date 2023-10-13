Understanding Medical Terms for Menstrual Cycle Problems*
Term
Description
No periods
Primary amenorrhea
Periods that started and have stopped
Secondary amenorrhea
Oligomenorrhea
Polymenorrhea
Unusually frequent periods
Dysmenorrhea
Menstrual cramps or painful periods
Hypomenorrhea
Unusually light periods
Menorrhagia (heavy menstrual bleeding, also called hypermenorrhea)
Unusually long and/or heavy periods
Metrorrhagia (intermenstrual bleeding)
Bleeding that occurs frequently and irregularly between periods
Menometrorrhagia
Heavy bleeding during menstrual periods and bleeding that occurs frequently and irregularly between periods
Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
Physical and psychologic symptoms that occur before the start of a period
Severe psychologic symptoms that occur before the start of a period, end when or shortly after the period starts, and interfere with daily activities and/or relationships
Postmenopausal bleeding
Bleeding that occurs after menopause
* Breaking the words into their components helps decipher them: a = no; dys = painful (or abnormal); hypo = deficient (or below normal); men = month; metro = uterus; oligo = few or scanty; poly = many or much; post = after; pre = before; rhagia = to burst forth; rhea = flow.