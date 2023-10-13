Types of Mental Health Care Practitioners
Practitioner
Training
Expertise
Psychiatrist
Medical doctor with 4 or more years of medical and psychiatric training after graduation from medical school
Can prescribe drugs, administer electroconvulsive therapy, and admit people to the hospital
May only practice psychotherapy, only prescribe drugs, or do both
Psychologist
Practitioner who has a master’s or doctoral degree but not a medical degree
Often have postdoctoral training and usually have been trained to administer psychologic tests that are helpful in diagnosis
May practice psychotherapy but cannot do physical examinations, prescribe drugs (in most states), or admit people to the hospital
Psychiatric social worker
A practitioner with specialized training in certain aspects of psychotherapy, such as family and marital therapy or individual psychotherapy
Often trained to interface with the social service systems in the state
May have a master's degree and sometimes a doctorate as well
Cannot do physical examinations or prescribe drugs
Advanced practice psychiatric nurse
Registered nurse with a master’s degree or higher and training in behavioral health
May practice psychotherapy independently in some states and may prescribe drugs under the supervision of a doctor
Psychoanalyst
May be a psychiatrist, psychologist, or social worker who has many years of training in the practice of psychoanalysis (a type of intensive psychotherapy involving several sessions a week and designed to explore unconscious patterns of thought, feeling, and behavior)
Practices psychoanalysis and, if also a psychiatrist, may prescribe drugs and admit people to hospitals