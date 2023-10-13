Types of Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes
Type
Symptoms
Classical
Fragile skin
Scars that appear sunken into the skin
Extra-flexible joints
Vascular
Fragile blood vessels that may bulge, separate, or rupture
Easy bruising
Rupture of organs including the colon, uterus, muscles, and tendons
Air in the space that surrounds the lungs (pneumothorax)
Arthrochalasia
Extremely flexible joints with dislocations
Dislocated hip at birth (developmental dysplasia of the hip)
Fragile tissues with scars that appear to be sunken into the skin
Dermatosparaxis
Extremely fragile skin with loose, excessive skin and severe bruising
Characteristic head and facial features (large soft spot between the skull bones in babies, inner corners of eyelids turn down, and bluish whites of the eyes)
Short limbs
Cardiac valvular
Severe heart valve leakage
Extra-flexible joints
Kyphoscoliotic
Reduced muscle tone (hypotonia) present at birth
A humpback and curving of the spine (kyphoscoliosis) present at birth or early childhood
Extra-flexible joints
Classical-like
Stretchy, soft skin, but with no scars
Foot deformities (broad front of the foot, short toes, flat arches, bunions, and raised spots on the heels)
Leg swelling
Myopathic
Reduced muscle tone (hypotonia) present at birth
Tight joints that do not open fully
Extra-flexible joints
Musculocontractural
Multiple tight joints that do not open fully, present at birth
Characteristic head and facial features (large soft spot between the skull bones in babies, inner corners of eyelids turn down, bluish whites of the eyes, and others)
Fragile stretchy skin with easy bruising
Spondylodysplastic
Short height that gets worse with age
Muscle weakness
Bowed (bent) limbs
Some features of the spondylodysplastic type depend on the specific gene abnormality
Brittle cornea syndrome
Cornea (front of the eye) is thin and can rupture, and the retina (back of the eye) can detach
Hearing loss
Periodontal
Severe gum disease with tooth loss (periodontitis) that begins early in childhood
Discolored patches of skin on the shins
Stretchy skin with easy bruising
Hypermobile
Extra-flexible and unstable joints
Chronic pain
Classical-like type 2 (provisional)*
Scars that appear sunken into the skin
Extra-flexible joints
Foot deformities (broad front of the foot, short toes, flat arches, bunions, and raised spots on heels)
Decreased bone density (osteopenia)
* This type is not officially recognized.