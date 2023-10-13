Treatment for High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure (mm Hg)
Low Risk of ASCVD*
High Risk of ASCVD*
Presence of ASCVD*
Elevated blood pressure (120–129 systolic, less than 80 diastolic)
Lifestyle changes
Re-examination in 3–6 months
Lifestyle changes
Re-examination in 3–6 months
Lifestyle changes
Re-examination in 3–6 months
Stage 1 high blood pressure ( 130–139 systolic, 80–89 diastolic)
Lifestyle changes
Re-examination in 3–6 months
Treatment with 1 blood pressure–lowering medication†
Re-examination in 1 month
Treatment with 1 blood pressure–lowering medication†
Re-examination in 1 month
Stage 2 high blood pressure (systolic 140 or higher OR diastolic 90 or higher)‡
Treatment with 2 blood pressure–lowering medications
Re-examination in 1 month
Treatment with 2 blood pressure–lowering medications
Re-examination in 1 month
Treatment with 2 blood pressure–lowering medications
Re-examination in 1 month
* ASCVD = atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, or stroke.
Low risk is considered less than 10%. High risk is 10% or more.
† Lifestyle changes are recommended for all people receiving medication therapy.
‡ For people with blood pressure readings of 140–159/90–100, doctors prescribe two medications (of different classes) for the initial treatment, and they re-examine the person frequently.