Treating Breast Cancer Based on Type and Stage
Type
Possible Treatments
Ductal carcinoma in situ (cancer confined to the milk ducts of the breast)
Lumpectomy (breast-conserving surgery to remove tumor and some surrounding tissue) or mastectomy
Lobular carcinoma in situ, classic (abnormal cells confined to the milk-producing glands of the breast)
Sometimes surgery to check for cancer
If no cancer is detected, observation plus regular examinations and mammograms
Rarely, bilateral mastectomy (removal of both breasts) to prevent invasive cancers
Lobular carcinoma in situ, pleomorphic (which, unlike the classic type, leads to invasive cancer)
Surgery to remove the abnormal area and some of the tissue around it
Stages I and II (early-stage) cancer
Lumpectomy, followed by radiation therapy
Mastectomy with or without breast reconstruction
Sometimes, neoadjuvant therapy (chemotherapy before surgery) to reduce tumor size and optimize the chances for breast-conserving surgery
Stage III (locally advanced) cancer (including inflammatory breast cancer)
Often, chemotherapy or sometimes hormone blockers before surgery to reduce tumor size
Lumpectomy or mastectomy, if the tumor is small enough to be completely removed
Usually, radiation therapy after surgery
Sometimes chemotherapy, hormone blockers, or both after surgery
Stage IV (metastatic) cancer or cancer that recurs
For estrogen receptor–positive tumors, hormone blockers or removal or suppression of ovaries
Chemotherapy
Radiation therapy for the following: