Tooth Eruption Times for Baby Teeth

Teeth

Age at Eruption*

Lower front teeth (lower central incisors)

5–9 months

Upper front teeth (upper central incisors)

8–12 months

Upper side teeth (upper lateral incisors)

10–12 months

Lower side teeth (lower lateral incisors)

12–15 months

First back teeth (first molars)

10–16 months

Eye teeth or cuspids (canines)

16–20 months

Second back teeth (second molars)

20–30 months

* The age at eruption for baby (deciduous) teeth varies greatly. Children have a total of 20 baby teeth.

