Tooth Eruption Times for Baby Teeth
Teeth
Age at Eruption*
Lower front teeth (lower central incisors)
5–9 months
Upper front teeth (upper central incisors)
8–12 months
Upper side teeth (upper lateral incisors)
10–12 months
Lower side teeth (lower lateral incisors)
12–15 months
First back teeth (first molars)
10–16 months
Eye teeth or cuspids (canines)
16–20 months
Second back teeth (second molars)
20–30 months
* The age at eruption for baby (deciduous) teeth varies greatly. Children have a total of 20 baby teeth.