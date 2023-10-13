skip to main content
The Language of Dentists

What Most People Call It

What Dentists Call It

Adult tooth

Permanent tooth

Aligners

Aligners or orthodontic appliances

Baby tooth

Deciduous tooth

Back teeth

Molars and premolars

Bite

Occlusion

Braces

Orthodontic bands and wires or appliances

Cap

Crown

Cavities

Caries

Cleaning

Prophylaxis

Composite filling

Composite resin

Eye teeth

Canines or cuspids

Filling

Restoration

Front teeth

Incisors and canines

Gums

Gingivae

Gum disease

Periodontal disease, periodontitis, or gingivitis

Harelip

Cleft lip

Laughing gas

Nitrous oxide

Lower jaw

Mandible

Plate

Complete or partial denture (removable)

Roof of the mouth

Palate

Side teeth

Bicuspids or premolars

Silver filling

Amalgam restoration

Tartar

Calculus

Uneven bite

Malocclusion

Upper jaw

Maxilla

