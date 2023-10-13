skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders

Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders

Alcohol

Antianxiety and sedative drugs

CaffeineCaffeine

Cannabis (including marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids)

Hallucinogens (including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine [MDMA])(including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine [MDMA])

Inhalants (such as paint thinner and certain glues)

Opioids (including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)(including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)

Stimulants (including amphetamines and cocaine)

Tobacco

Other (including anabolic steroids and other commonly abused substances)

In these topics