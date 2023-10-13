Ten Drug Classes Commonly Associated With Substance-Related Disorders
CaffeineCaffeine
Cannabis (including marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids)
Hallucinogens (including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine [MDMA])(including LSD, phencyclidine, psilocybin, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine [MDMA])
Inhalants (such as paint thinner and certain glues)
Opioids (including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)(including fentanyl, morphine, and oxycodone)
Stimulants (including amphetamines and cocaine)
Other (including anabolic steroids and other commonly abused substances)