Symptoms That Can Occur in Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

Physical

  • Awareness of heartbeats (palpitations)

  • Backache

  • Bloating

  • Breast fullness and pain

  • Changes in appetite and cravings for certain foods

  • Constipation

  • Cramps, heaviness, or pressure in the lower abdomen

  • Dizziness, including vertigo

  • Easy bruising

  • Fainting

  • Fatigue

  • Headaches

  • Hot flashes

  • Insomnia, including difficulty falling or staying asleep at night

  • Joint and muscle pain

  • Lack of energy

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Pins-and-needles sensations in the hands and feet

  • Skin problems, such as acne and localized scratch dermatitis

  • Swelling of hands and feet

  • Weight gain

Psychologic

  • Agitation

  • Anxiety

  • Confusion

  • Crying spells

  • Depression

  • Difficulty concentrating

  • Emotional hypersensitivity

  • Forgetfulness or memory loss

  • Irritability

  • Mood swings or worsening of mood disorders that are already present

  • Nervousness

  • Short temper

  • Social withdrawal

