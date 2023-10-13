Symptoms That Can Occur in Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)
Physical
Awareness of heartbeats (palpitations)
Backache
Bloating
Breast fullness and pain
Changes in appetite and cravings for certain foods
Constipation
Cramps, heaviness, or pressure in the lower abdomen
Dizziness, including vertigo
Easy bruising
Fainting
Fatigue
Headaches
Hot flashes
Insomnia, including difficulty falling or staying asleep at night
Joint and muscle pain
Lack of energy
Nausea and vomiting
Pins-and-needles sensations in the hands and feet
Skin problems, such as acne and localized scratch dermatitis
Swelling of hands and feet
Weight gain
Psychologic
Agitation
Anxiety
Confusion
Crying spells
Depression
Difficulty concentrating
Emotional hypersensitivity
Forgetfulness or memory loss
Irritability
Mood swings or worsening of mood disorders that are already present
Nervousness
Short temper
Social withdrawal