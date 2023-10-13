Symptoms of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Symptoms
Cause
Difficulty breathing
Swelling of the face
Lymph nodes in the chest are enlarged.
Loss of appetite
Abdominal pain or distention from a blocked bowel or fluid in the abdomen
Lymph nodes in the abdomen are enlarged.
Lymphoma cells are blocking the flow of bile from the liver.
Decreased urine production
Lymph nodes are blocking the flow of urine from the kidney to the bladder
Progressive swelling of the legs
Lymph vessels in the groin or abdomen are blocked producing lymphedema.
Weight loss
Diarrhea
Flatulence
Bloating and cramping (indicating malabsorption—nutrients are not absorbed normally into the blood)
Lymphoma cells are growing in or around the small intestine.
Shortness of breath
Chest pain
Cough (indicating fluid accumulation around the lungs, called pleural effusion)
Lymph vessels in the chest are blocked.
Swelling of the face and neck
Blood vessels in the chest are blocked.
Thickened, dark, itchy areas of skin
Lymphoma cells are infiltrating the skin.
Weight loss
Fever
Night sweats
The disease is spreading throughout the body.
Fatigue
Shortness of breath
Pale skin (indicating anemia, or too few red blood cells)
One or more of the following occurs:
Susceptibility to severe bacterial infections
Lymphoma cells are invading the bone marrow and lymph nodes, reducing antibody production.