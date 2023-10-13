Symptoms of Hodgkin Lymphoma
Symptoms*
Cause
Weakness and fatigue resulting from too few red blood cells (anemia)
Infection and fever, resulting from too few white blood cells
Bleeding, resulting from too few platelets (thrombocytopenia)
Possibly bone pain when the bone is involved
Lymphoma cells are invading the bone marrow.
Loss of muscle strength
Hoarseness
Enlarged lymph nodes are compressing nerves in the spinal cord or nerves to the vocal cords.
Lymphoma cells are blocking the flow of bile from the liver.
Swelling of legs and feet (lymphedema)
Lymphoma cells are blocking the flow of lymph fluid from the legs.
Cough and shortness of breath
Lymphoma cells are invading the lungs.
Decreased ability to fight infection and increased susceptibility to fungal and viral infections
Lymphoma causes dysfunction of the immune system.
* Some of these symptoms may occur for more than one reason.