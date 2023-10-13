skip to main content
Symptoms of Hodgkin Lymphoma

Symptoms*

Cause

Weakness and fatigue resulting from too few red blood cells (anemia)

Infection and fever, resulting from too few white blood cells

Bleeding, resulting from too few platelets (thrombocytopenia)

Possibly bone pain when the bone is involved

Lymphoma cells are invading the bone marrow.

Loss of muscle strength

Hoarseness

Enlarged lymph nodes are compressing nerves in the spinal cord or nerves to the vocal cords.

Jaundice

Lymphoma cells are blocking the flow of bile from the liver.

Swelling of legs and feet (lymphedema)

Lymphoma cells are blocking the flow of lymph fluid from the legs.

Cough and shortness of breath

Lymphoma cells are invading the lungs.

Decreased ability to fight infection and increased susceptibility to fungal and viral infections

Lymphoma causes dysfunction of the immune system.

* Some of these symptoms may occur for more than one reason.

