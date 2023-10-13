skip to main content
Some Types of Vaginitis

Infection

Symptoms

Potential Complications

Treatment

Bacterial vaginosis

Yellow-green or gray, thin, cloudy discharge, often with a fishy odor, which may become stronger after sexual intercourse or during menstrual periods

Sometimes, irritation

Pelvic inflammatory disease

For pregnant women:

Infection of the membranes around the fetus (intra-amniotic infection)

Infections of the uterus after delivery of a baby or after an abortion

Preterm labor and delivery

Trichomonal vaginitis

Usually a profuse, greenish yellow, frothy discharge

Sometimes a fishy smell

Sometimes itching and irritation

Pain during sexual intercourse and urination

Pelvic inflammatory disease

For pregnant women:

Preterm labor and delivery

Yeast infection (candidiasis)

Thick, white, curd-like discharge

Moderate to severe itching and burning (but not always)

Usually redness and swelling of the genital area

No serious complications

