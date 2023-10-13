Some Rickettsial and Related Infections
Infection
Infecting Organism
Host
Areas Where Infection Occurs
Description
Typhus
Epidemic typhus (lice-borne typhus)
Brill-Zinsser disease (a recurrence of epidemic typhus, sometimes years after the first infection)
Rickettsia prowazekii, transmitted by lice or by unknown methods when the hosts are flying squirrels
People and flying squirrels
Throughout the world (uncommon in the United States, but occasionally occurs in people who have had contact with flying squirrels)
About 7 to 14 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin suddenly, with fever, headache, and extreme fatigue (prostration). A rash appears on the 4th to 6th day. Untreated, the infection may be fatal, especially in people older than 50.
Rickettsia typhi or Rickettsia felis, transmitted by fleas
Cats, rodents, and opossums
Throughout the world
About 8 to 16 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin and are similar to those of epidemic typhus but are less severe.
Scrub typhus
Orientia tsutsugamushi (formerly, Rickettsia tsutsugamushi), transmitted by mite larvae (chiggers)
Mites (mites are both the transmitter and the host)
Asia-Pacific area, bounded by Japan, Korea, China, India, and northern Australia
About 6 to 21 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin suddenly, with fever, chills, headache, and swollen lymph nodes. A black scab may develop at the site of the chigger bite. A rash appears on the 5th to 8th day.
Spotted fever
R. rickettsii, transmitted by ticks
Rodents
The Western Hemisphere, including most of the United States (except for Maine, Hawaii, and Alaska) and Central and South America
About 3 to 12 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin.
Rickettsia africae, transmitted by ticks
Cows
Sub-Saharan Africa and West Indies
About 4 to 10 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin. A black scab usually develops at the site of the tick bite.
Mediterranean spotted fever (boutonneuse fever)
Rickettsia conorii, transmitted by dog ticks
Dogs
Africa, India, southern Europe, and the Middle East area around the Mediterranean, Black, and Caspian Seas
About 5 to 7 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin. A black scab may develop at the site of the tick bite.
Rickettsia sibirica, transmitted by ticks
Rodents
Armenia, central Asia, Siberia, Mongolia, and China
A black scab may develop at the site of the tick bite.
Rickettsia australis, transmitted by ticks
Rodents
Australia
A black scab may develop at the site of the tick bite.
Rickettsia parkeri, transmitted by ticks
Rodents
Southern United States and South America
About 2 to 10 days after the bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin. A black scab usually develops at the site of the tick bite.
Rickettsia akari, transmitted by mites
House mice
First observed in New York City
Other areas of the United States and Russia, Korea, and Africa
A small black scab appears at the site of the mite bite. It develops into a small sore that leaves a scar when it heals. About 1 week later, fever, headache, muscle pains, and a widespread rash develop.
Pacific Coast tick fever
R. philipii (364D)
Pacific Coast tick (Dermacentor occidentalis)
California
A black scab usually develops at the site of the tick bite, followed by fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pains, and fatigue. Rash is a less common than with the other spotted fevers.
Monocytic ehrlichiosis
Ehrlichia chaffeensis, transmitted by ticks, mainly the lone star tick
White tail deer and other mammals
Southeastern and south central United States
About 12 days after a tick bite, symptoms usually begin. They include fever, chills, muscle aches, weakness, nausea and/or vomiting, cough, headache, and a general feeling of illness. A rash may develop on the torso, arms, and legs.
Granulocytic anaplasmosis
Anaplasma phagocytophilum, transmitted by ticks
Mainly mice and other small rodents
In the United States, the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, upper Midwest, and West Coast
Europe
About 12 days after a tick bite, symptoms usually begin. They include fever, chills, muscle aches, weakness, nausea and/or vomiting, cough, headache, and a general feeling of illness (malaise).
Q fever
Coxiella burnetii, transmitted by inhaling infected airborne droplets containing the bacteria or by consuming contaminated raw milk
Sheep, cattle, and goats
Throughout the world
About 9 to 28 days after bacteria enter the body, symptoms begin suddenly. They include fever, severe headache, chills, extreme weakness, muscle aches, loss of appetite, sweating, an unproductive cough, chest pain, and shortness of breath (caused by pneumonia), but no rash.