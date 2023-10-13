skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Some Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders

Part of the Immune System That Is Affected

Disorder

Humoral immunity: Problems with B cells (lymphocytes) and their production of antibodies

Common variable immunodeficiency

Deficiency of a specific antibody (selective immunoglobulin deficiency), such as IgA deficiency

Transient hypogammaglobulinemia of infancy

X-linked agammaglobulinemia

Cellular immunity: Problems with T cells (lymphocytes)

Chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

DiGeorge syndrome

X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome

Combined humoral and cellular immunity: Problems with B and T cells

Ataxia-telangiectasia

Hyperimmunoglobulinemia E syndrome

Severe combined immunodeficiency

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Phagocytes: Problems with the movement or killing activity of these cells

Chédiak-Higashi syndrome (rare)

Chronic granulomatous disease

Cyclic neutropenia

Leukocyte adhesion defects

Complement proteins: Deficiency of complement proteins

Complement component 1 (C1) inhibitor deficiency (hereditary angioedema)

C2, C3, C4, C5, C6, C7, C8 and/or C9 deficiency

In these topics