Some Medications Used to Treat Tuberculosis

Medication

Route

Some Side Effects

First-line medications*

IsoniazidIsoniazid

By mouth

Liver injury (hepatitis) in 1 person in 1,000, resulting in fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice

Sometimes numbness in the limbs (peripheral neuropathy)

Rifampin (and the related medications rifabutin and rifapentine)Rifampin (and the related medications rifabutin and rifapentine)

By mouth

Liver injury, particularly when rifampin is combined with isoniazid (but the side effects go away when people stop the medications)

Reddish orange discoloration of urine, tears, and sweat

Kidney failure

Rarely a low white blood cell or platelet count

PyrazinamidePyrazinamide

By mouth

Liver injury (hepatitis), digestive upset, and sometimes gout

EthambutolEthambutol

By mouth

Sometimes blurred vision and decreased color perception (because the medication affects the optic nerve)

MoxifloxacinMoxifloxacin

By mouth

Inflammation or rupture of tendons

Nervousness, tremors, and seizures

Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)

Second-line medications†

Aminoglycosides, such as streptomycin, amikacin, and kanamycinAminoglycosides, such as streptomycin, amikacin, and kanamycin

By injection into a muscle or vein

Kidney injury, dizziness, hearing loss (due to damage to nerves of the inner ear), rash, and fever

Fluoroquinolones, such as levofloxacinFluoroquinolones, such as levofloxacin

By mouth

Inflammation or rupture of tendons

Nervousness, tremors, and seizures

Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)

CapreomycinCapreomycin

By injection into a muscle or vein

Side effects similar to those of aminoglycosides (but capreomycin is often tolerated better if treatment is needed for a long time)

* First-line medications are usually the first choice for treatment.

† Second-line medications are usually used when the bacteria causing tuberculosis have become resistant to first-line medications or when people cannot tolerate the first-line medications.

In these topics