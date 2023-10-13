Some Medications Used to Treat Tuberculosis
Medication
Route
Some Side Effects
First-line medications*
IsoniazidIsoniazid
By mouth
Liver injury (hepatitis) in 1 person in 1,000, resulting in fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and jaundice
Sometimes numbness in the limbs (peripheral neuropathy)
Rifampin (and the related medications rifabutin and rifapentine)Rifampin (and the related medications rifabutin and rifapentine)
By mouth
Liver injury, particularly when rifampin is combined with isoniazid (but the side effects go away when people stop the medications)
Reddish orange discoloration of urine, tears, and sweat
Rarely a low white blood cell or platelet count
PyrazinamidePyrazinamide
By mouth
Liver injury (hepatitis), digestive upset, and sometimes gout
EthambutolEthambutol
By mouth
Sometimes blurred vision and decreased color perception (because the medication affects the optic nerve)
MoxifloxacinMoxifloxacin
By mouth
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)
Second-line medications†
Aminoglycosides, such as streptomycin, amikacin, and kanamycinAminoglycosides, such as streptomycin, amikacin, and kanamycin
By injection into a muscle or vein
Kidney injury, dizziness, hearing loss (due to damage to nerves of the inner ear), rash, and fever
Fluoroquinolones, such as levofloxacinFluoroquinolones, such as levofloxacin
By mouth
Inflammation or rupture of tendons
Nervousness, tremors, and seizures
Antibiotic-associated diarrhea and colon inflammation (colitis)
CapreomycinCapreomycin
By injection into a muscle or vein
Side effects similar to those of aminoglycosides (but capreomycin is often tolerated better if treatment is needed for a long time)
* First-line medications are usually the first choice for treatment.
† Second-line medications are usually used when the bacteria causing tuberculosis have become resistant to first-line medications or when people cannot tolerate the first-line medications.