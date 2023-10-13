skip to main content
Some Medications and Substances That Can Damage the Liver

Type of Drug

Examples

Antibiotics

Sulfonamides

Tetracyclines

Anticonvulsants

Valproate

Antidepressants

Antifungals

Antihypertensives (used to treat high blood pressure or sometimes kidney or heart disorders)

Antipsychotics

Heart medications

Hormones and related medications

Anabolic steroids

Birth control pills (oral contraceptives)

Estrogens

Pain relievers

NSAIDs

Other medications

Antiretroviral drugs (used to treat HIV infection)

PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (anticancer drugs)

Statins (used to treat high cholesterol levels)

Many types of chemotherapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors

Medicinal herbs

Germander

Kava

Some energy drinks

NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.

