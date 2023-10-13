Some Medications and Substances That Can Damage the Liver
Type of Drug
Examples
Antibiotics
Sulfonamides
Tetracyclines
Anticonvulsants
Valproate
Antidepressants
Antifungals
Antihypertensives (used to treat high blood pressure or sometimes kidney or heart disorders)
Antipsychotics
Heart medications
Hormones and related medications
Anabolic steroids
Birth control pills (oral contraceptives)
Estrogens
Pain relievers
NSAIDs
Other medications
Antiretroviral drugs (used to treat HIV infection)
PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (anticancer drugs)
Statins (used to treat high cholesterol levels)
Many types of chemotherapy, including immune checkpoint inhibitors
Medicinal herbs
Germander
Kava
Some energy drinks
NSAID = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug.