Some Drugs Used to Treat Heart Failure
Drug
Comments*
Aldosterone antagonists
These drugs block the action of the hormone aldosterone, which promotes salt and fluid retention and may have direct adverse effects on the heart.
Both are potassium-sparing diuretics and improve survival and reduce hospitalizations.
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
ACE inhibitors cause blood vessels to widen (dilate), thus decreasing the amount of work the heart has to do.
They may also have direct beneficial effects on the heart.
These drugs are the mainstay of heart failure treatment.
They reduce symptoms and the need for hospitalization, and they prolong life.
They may be used in people who cannot take an ACE inhibitor.
Angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor
The combination drug may be given to people who have systolic heart failure with mild or moderate symptoms. In these people, this combination drug prolongs life better than an ACE inhibitor used alone.
Beta-blockers
Beta-blockers slow the heart rate and block excessive stimulation of the heart.
These drugs are usually used with ACE inhibitors and provide an added benefit.
They may temporarily worsen symptoms but result in long-term improvement in heart function.
Cardiac glycoside
Guanylate cyclase stimulator
Causes widening of the artery transporting blood from the right side of the heart to the lungs
Loop diuretics
These diuretics help the kidneys eliminate salt and water, thus decreasing the volume of fluid in the bloodstream.
Potassium-sparing diuretics
Because these diuretics prevent potassium loss, they may be given in addition to thiazide or loop diuretics, which cause potassium to be lost.
Sinus node inhibitor
Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors
These drugs for diabetes also have beneficial effects in heart failure whether or not people have diabetes
Typically are not used in people who have low blood pressure or poor kidney function
Thiazide and thiazide-like diuretics
The effects of these diuretics are similar to loop diuretics. The two types of diuretics are particularly effective when used together.
Opioid
Careful supervision is necessary.
Vasodilators
Vasodilators cause blood vessels to dilate.