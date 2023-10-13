Some Commonly Used Medications That Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction
Class
Drugs
Medications to treat high blood pressure (antihypertensives)
Medications to treat prostate enlargement
Medications to treat prostate cancer
Drugs (prescription, recreational, and illicit) that affect the central nervous system
Alcohol
Other
Anticancer medications (most cancer chemotherapy agents)
Medications (prescription and over-the-counter) with anticholinergic effects (such as many antihistamines and some antidepressants)
Estrogens