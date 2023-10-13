skip to main content
Some Commonly Used Medications That Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction

Class

Drugs

Medications to treat high blood pressure (antihypertensives)

Medications to treat prostate enlargement

Medications to treat prostate cancer

Drugs (prescription, recreational, and illicit) that affect the central nervous system

Alcohol

Other

Anticancer medications (most cancer chemotherapy agents)

Medications (prescription and over-the-counter) with anticholinergic effects (such as many antihistamines and some antidepressants)

Estrogens

