Some Common Phobias*
Phobia
Definition
Acrophobia
Fear of heights
Amathophobia
Fear of dust
Astraphobia
Fear of thunder and lightning
Aviophobia
Fear of flying
Belonephobia
Fear of needles, pins, or other sharp objects
Brontophobia
Fear of thunder
Claustrophobia
Fear of confined spaces
Eurotophobia
Fear of female genitals
Gephyrophobia
Fear of crossing bridges
Hydrophobia
Fear of water
Odontiatophobia
Fear of dentists
Phartophobia
Fear of passing gas in a public place
Phasmophobia
Fear of ghosts
Phobophobia
Fear of having fears or developing a phobia
Spargarophobia
Fear of asparagus
Triskaidekaphobia
Fear of all things associated with the number thirteen
Trypanophobia
Fear of injections
Zoophobia
Fear of animals (usually spiders, snakes, or mice)
* There are over 500 named phobias, listed at the Phobia List web site. Most are extremely rare.