Some Common Phobias*

Phobia

Definition

Acrophobia

Fear of heights

Amathophobia

Fear of dust

Astraphobia

Fear of thunder and lightning

Aviophobia

Fear of flying

Belonephobia

Fear of needles, pins, or other sharp objects

Brontophobia

Fear of thunder

Claustrophobia

Fear of confined spaces

Eurotophobia

Fear of female genitals

Gephyrophobia

Fear of crossing bridges

Hydrophobia

Fear of water

Odontiatophobia

Fear of dentists

Phartophobia

Fear of passing gas in a public place

Phasmophobia

Fear of ghosts

Phobophobia

Fear of having fears or developing a phobia

Spargarophobia

Fear of asparagus

Triskaidekaphobia

Fear of all things associated with the number thirteen

Trypanophobia

Fear of injections

Zoophobia

Fear of animals (usually spiders, snakes, or mice)

* There are over 500 named phobias, listed at the Phobia List web site. Most are extremely rare.

