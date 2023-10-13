skip to main content
Some Causes of Vaginal Itching or Discharge

Cause

Common Features*

Diagnostic Approach

During the childbearing years

Bacterial vaginosis

A thin, yellow-green or gray frothy discharge with a fishy odor

Sometimes vaginal or vulvar irritation

Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge

Yeast infection

Irritation, itching, redness, and swelling of the vulva or vagina

A thick, white, curd-like vaginal discharge

Sometimes worsening of symptoms after intercourse and before menstrual periods

Sometimes diabetes or recent use of antibiotics

Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge

Trichomoniasis (an infection caused by protozoa)

A yellow-green, frothy discharge (often in large amounts) with a fishy odor

Irritation, redness, and swelling of the vulva or vagina

Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse or urination

Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Pelvic or abdominal pain

A yellow-green discharge that sometimes has a foul odor

Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse or urination

Sometimes fever or chills

Tests to detect sexually transmitted infections using a sample from the urine, vagina, or cervix

Sometimes pelvic ultrasound

A foreign object (such as a forgotten tampon) in the vagina

A discharge (often in large amounts) with a foul odor

A doctor's evaluation

After menopause

Thinning of the tissue of the vagina

A scant white or pale yellow discharge, sometimes with blood

Vaginal dryness and/or pain during sexual intercourse

Examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge

At any age

Chemical irritation (such as that due to soaps, bubble baths, feminine hygiene sprays, or vaginal creams)

Irritation, itching, redness, and swelling of the vulva or vagina

A doctor's evaluation

An abnormal connection (fistula) between the intestine and genital tract, which may result from

A discharge with a foul odor

Presence of stool or urine in the vagina or in the vaginal discharge

A doctor's evaluation

Inflammation due to

  • Radiation therapy

  • Pelvic surgery

  • Certain chemotherapy agents

  • Frequent use of medications to treat yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis

Recent treatment of a disorder affecting the pelvis

A scant white or pale yellow discharge

Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse

Sometimes itching, redness, burning pain, and mild bleeding

A doctor's evaluation

Usually examination of the discharge under a microscope and analysis of a sample of the discharge

Skin disorders such as psoriasis, lichen sclerosus, lichen simplex chronicus, and lichen planus (due to an autoimmune reaction, when the body attacks its own tissues)

Rashes, itching, or other symptoms, depending on the disorder

Usually a doctor's evaluation alone

Sometime a biopsy

Irritation caused by urine or stool

Limited mobility due to injury or illness, sometimes bedbound

General redness in the area around the genitals and anus

A doctor's evaluation

*Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

