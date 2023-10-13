Some Causes of Low Blood Pressure
What Happens in the Body
Examples of Causes
The autonomic nervous system becomes impaired
Blood flow back to the heart is blocked
During pregnancy, pressure on the inferior vena cava (the main vein that carries blood from the legs) from the uterus when women lie in certain positions
Increased abdominal pressure when straining to move bowels or pass urine or when lifting heavy weights
Blood vessels become dilated (widened)
Alcohol
Some allergic reactions
Antihypertensive medications that dilate blood vessels (such as calcium channel blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor blockers)
Bacterial infections, if severe
Exposure to heat
Nerve damage (such as that due to diabetes, amyloidosis, or spinal cord injuries)
Nitrates
Blood volume is decreased
Diarrhea
Excessive bleeding
Excessive sweating
Excessive urination (a common symptom of untreated diabetes or adrenal insufficiency)
The brain centers that control blood pressure are inhibited
Alcohol
Antidepressants (some)
Barbiturates
Cardiac output (the amount of blood pumped from the heart to the body) is decreased
Heart muscle damage or malfunction (such as that due to a heart attack or myocarditis)