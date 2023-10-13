Some Causes of Abdominal Pain in Newborns, Infants, and Young Children
Cause of Pain
Description
Comments
Meconium peritonitis
Inflammation and sometimes infection of the abdominal cavity and its lining (peritonitis) caused by a perforation in the intestine and leakage of meconium (the dark green fecal material that is produced in the intestines before birth)
Occurs while infants are still in the womb or shortly after birth
A blockage at the stomach outlet (duodenum)
Forceful (projectile) vomiting occurs after feedings
Usually begins between birth and 4 months of age
Volvulus
Twisting of a loop of the intestines
Causes intestinal obstruction and cuts off the blood supply to intestines
Commonly, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal swelling, and episodic and excessive crying (colic)
Anorectal malformation (imperforate anus)
Narrowing or blockage of the anal opening
Normally detected by doctors when infants are examined after birth and usually requires immediate surgery
The condensing and overlapping (telescoping) of one portion of the intestine into another
Causes intestinal obstruction and cuts off the blood supply to the intestine
Causes sudden pain, sleepiness, vomiting, bloody stools, and fever
Typically affects children between the ages of 6 months and 2 years
A blockage that completely stops or seriously impairs the passage of intestinal contents
Commonly caused by a birth defect, meconium, or volvulus in newborns and infants
Various symptoms depending on the type of obstruction but may include cramping pain in the abdomen, bloating, disinterest in eating, vomiting, severe constipation, diarrhea, and fever