Some Causes and Features of Watery Eyes
Cause
Common Features*
Disorders that cause excess tear production
Watering that is worse when eyes are exposed to cold or windy weather, cigarette smoke, or dry heat
A feeling of something in the eye (foreign object [body] sensation) that comes and goes, especially toward the end of the day
Irritation of the eye surface due to
Eye redness
In people with allergic conjunctivitis, itching
In people with an inwardly turned eyelid and eyelashes, often a sensation of grittiness or something in the eye
In people with corneal scratch or foreign body, pain, light sensitivity, and a sensation of grittiness or something in the eye
Nasal irritation caused by allergies or an upper respiratory infection
Runny nose, sneezing, and nasal congestion
Disorders that block tear drainage
Congenital dacryostenosis (blockage of a tear duct that is present at birth)
Symptoms that begin weeks after birth
Acquired dacryostenosis (age-related narrowing of tear ducts)
Watery eyes that gradually become worse as people age
Entropion (an inwardly turned eyelid)
Usually seen during the examination
Dacryocystitis (infection of the tear sac)
Pain or discomfort near the corner of the eye and along the side of the nose
Often swelling, redness, tenderness, and warmth in the same area
Ectropion (an outwardly turned eyelid)
Usually seen during the examination
Often in older adults
Sometimes a hard lump near the tear sac
Other causes (such as injuries or medications)
Usually in people who know they have such causes
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.