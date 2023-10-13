Some Causes and Features of Toothache
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Periapical abscess (a collection of pus around the tooth's root that can cause acute or chronic symptoms)
Pain may have begun recently or be longstanding
Constant pain that worsens when chewing or biting
Normally, the person can precisely identify the involved tooth
Tooth tender when tapped with a metal probe or tongue depressor (percussed)
Sometimes visible swelling of the gum over the affected root and painful swelling of the adjacent cheek and/or lip
A dentist's examination†
Apical periodontitis (inflammation of tissues around the tooth's root)
Features similar to those of apical abscess but less severe and without swelling over the affected root
A dentist's examination†
Pain that
Usually a visible cavity or a root surface exposed by gum recession or an abrasion
A dentist's examination†
Fracture of a tooth
Sharp pain when chewing
Marked sensitivity to cold
A dentist's examination†
Pericoronitis (usually involving an erupting or partially impacted wisdom tooth)
Constant dull pain, especially when chewing
Visible swelling, redness, and sometimes pus around the affected tooth
Commonly spasms of the chewing muscles (trismus) may occur and limit opening
A dentist's examination†
Pulpitis (inflammation of the tooth pulp)
Pain that occurs without stimulation and/or that lingers for more than a few seconds after stimulation
May have difficulty identifying the affected tooth
A dentist's examination†
Pain in several upper teeth on one side, especially molars and premolars
Sensitivity when chewing and when the upper teeth are tapped (percussed)
Often a nasal discharge and tenderness when the sinus is tapped
Pain when changing positions, especially lowering the head (as when bending down to tie shoe laces)
A doctor's examination, sometimes with CT of the sinuses
A dentist’s examination if no sinusitis is detected
Discomfort and fussiness during tooth eruption in young children
Commonly drooling and chewing on things (such as the crib rail)
A doctor's examination
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor’s examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Dental x-rays are usually taken.
CT = computed tomography.