Some Causes and Features of Pelvic Pain During Early Pregnancy
Cause
Common Features*
Diagnostic Approach†
Normal changes of pregnancy, including stretching and growth of the uterus and surrounding connective tissues
A crampy sensation or pressure in the lower abdomen, pelvis, and/or lower back
Sometimes, sudden sharp pain with movement (round ligament pain)
Regular prenatal check-up with maternal vital signs, examination of the abdomen, sometimes pelvic examination, and measurement of fetal heart rate
Sometimes ultrasonography of the pelvis
Crampy pain in the pelvis
Usually vaginal bleeding, sometimes with passage of tissue from the pregnancy
Fetal heart rate measurement
A pregnancy blood test
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
An ectopic pregnancy (an abnormally located pregnancy—not in its usual place in the uterus)
Abdominal or pelvic pain that
If the ectopic pregnancy has ruptured, possibly fainting, light-headedness, or a rapid heart rate
A pregnancy blood test
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
Sometimes laparoscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through an incision in the abdomen) or laparotomy (surgery involving an incision into the abdomen)
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome
Use of fertility medications for current pregnancy
Dull abdominal pain or pressure
If moderate or severe, weight gain, abdominal distension and ascites, acute kidney disease, pleural effusion, or disseminated intravascular coagulation
Ultrasonography
Blood tests
Often burning during urination, an urge to urinate often (frequency), and a need to urinate immediately (urgency)
Sometimes, discomfort felt in the area above the pubic bone
Sometimes, blood in urine
Sometimes, fever and chills
Urine tests (urinalysis) and culture
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the status of the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasound.