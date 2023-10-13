skip to main content
Some Causes and Features of Nausea and Vomiting During Early Pregnancy

Cause

Common Features

Diagnostic Approach†

Related to the pregnancy (obstetric)

Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (morning sickness)

Mild nausea and vomiting that comes and goes and that occurs at varying times throughout the day, primarily during the 1st trimester

A doctor’s examination

Hyperemesis gravidarum

Frequent, persistent nausea and vomiting

Inability to consume enough fluids, food, or both

Usually signs of dehydration, such as decreased urination, decreased sweating, a dry mouth, increased thirst, a rapid heart rate, and dizziness when standing up

Weight loss

Blood tests to check for signs of dehydration and chemical imbalances by measuring levels of electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, and liver enzymes

Urine tests to measure ketones (produced when not enough food is consumed and the body breaks down fats for energy)

A molar pregnancy (abnormal placental growth with or without a fetus due to an abnormally fertilized egg)

A uterus that is larger than expected for the weeks of pregnancy

No heartbeat or movement detected in the fetus

Later in pregnancy, sometimes high blood pressure, swelling of the feet or hands, vaginal bleeding, or passage of tissue that resembles a bunch of grapes

Blood tests to measure human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG―a hormone produced by the placenta early in pregnancy)

Ultrasonography of the pelvis

Not related to the pregnancy

A urinary tract infection or kidney infection (pyelonephritis)

An urge to urinate often (frequency), pain with urination (dysuria), or a compelling need to urinate immediately (urgency)

With kidney infection, pain in the side or back and fever

Urine tests (urinalysis) and culture

Gastroenteritis

Vomiting that began suddenly, usually accompanied by diarrhea

Sometimes recent contact with infected people or animals or recent consumption of undercooked, contaminated food or contaminated water

A doctor’s examination

Sometimes, a stool sample

A blockage in the intestine (intestinal obstruction)

Nausea and vomiting that begins suddenly, usually in women who have had abdominal surgery in the past or who have abdominal cancer or an inguinal  hernia

Crampy pain and a swollen abdomen

X-rays

Sometimes ultrasonography of the abdomen

Sometimes CT (if x-ray and ultrasound results are unclear)

* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† In pregnant women with concerning symptoms, the doctor assesses maternal vital signs, does a physical examination, and evaluates the status of the fetus with a fetal heart rate monitor or ultrasound.

CT = computed tomography.

