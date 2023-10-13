Some Causes and Features of Menstrual Cramps
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Adenomyosis (growth of tissue that normally lines the uterus—called endometrial tissue—into the wall of the uterus)
Heavy, painful periods, vaginal bleeding between periods, pain in the lowest part of the abdomen (pelvis), and a feeling of pressure on the bladder and rectum
Sometimes pain during sexual intercourse
Ultrasonography or MRI of the pelvis
In women with abnormal vaginal bleeding, sometimes a biopsy to rule out other causes of bleeding
Birth defects of the reproductive tract (rare)
Sometimes periods that never start (primary amenorrhea)
Sometimes abnormalities found during the pelvic examination, such as a blockage in the vagina or a lump in the pelvis
A doctor's examination
Sometimes hysterosalpingography (x-rays taken after a contrast agent is injected into the uterus and fallopian tubes), sonohysterography (ultrasonography after fluid is infused into the uterus), or MRI
Cervical stenosis (narrowing of the passageway through the cervix)
Irregular or no menstrual periods, vaginal bleeding between periods, infertility, and abdominal pain that occurs in cycles
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography of the pelvis
Cysts and tumors in the ovaries (ovarian cancer or noncancerous ovarian growths)
Often no other symptoms
Sometimes abnormal vaginal bleeding
Sometimes indigestion, bloating, changes in urination, pelvic pain, or backache
Ultrasonography
If cancer is suspected, blood tests to measure substances produced by certain tumors
Endometriosis (patches of endometrial tissue that are abnormally located outside the uterus)
Dull or crampy pain that occurs before and during the first days of menstrual periods
Infertility
Often pain during sexual intercourse, bowel movements, or urination
A doctor's examination
Ultrasonography of the pelvis
Sometimes laparoscopy (insertion of a viewing tube through a small incision just below the navel)
Often no other symptoms
With large fibroids, sometimes pain, pressure, or heavy vaginal bleeding
Ultrasonography
Sometimes sonohysterography or hysteroscopy (use of a thin viewing tube to see the interior of the uterus)
If results are unclear, MRI
Intrauterine devicesprogesterone)
Heavy menstrual bleeding
A doctor's examination
Sometimes ultrasonography of the pelvis to determine whether the IUD is correctly placed in the uterus
Pelvic congestion syndrome (chronic pain due to accumulation of blood in veins of the pelvis)
Pain that is
Often low back pain, aches in the legs, and abnormal vaginal bleeding
Occasionally a clear or watery discharge from the vagina
Sometimes fatigue, mood swings, headaches, and bloating
A doctor’s examination
Ultrasonography or specialized imaging techniques
Sometimes laparoscopy
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.