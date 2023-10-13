Some Causes and Features of Dizziness or Light-Headedness When Standing Up
Cause
Common Features*
Tests
Central nervous system† disorders
Muscle stiffness
Slow, shaky movements
Loss of coordination and/or balance
Incontinence or inability to urinate
A doctor's examination
Sometimes MRI
Muscle stiffness
Tremor
Slow, shaky movements and a shuffling gait
Difficulty walking
Only a doctor's examination
Strokes if several have occurred
In people who are known to have had strokes
Only a doctor's examination
Spinal cord disorders
Syphilis that affects the spinal cord (tabes dorsalis)
Intense, stabbing pains in the legs that come and go
Unsteady walking
Decreased sensation in the legs and numbness or tingling
Blood tests and sometimes a spinal tap (to obtain cerebrospinal fluid) to check for syphilis
Tumors
Back pain
Muscle weakness and decreased sensation in the legs
MRI
Peripheral nerve† disorders
Numbness, tingling, and weakness
Biopsy
Nerve damage caused by diabetes, excessive alcohol use, or nutritional deficiencies
Often burning pain and/or numbness in the feet and hands
Sometimes weakness
Usually in people who are known to have a disorder that can cause nerve damage
Nerve conduction testing and electromyography
Sometimes decreased sweating and intolerance of heat
Constipation or loss of control over bowel movements (fecal incontinence)
Difficulty emptying the bladder
A doctor's examination
Blood tests
A decreased volume of blood (hypovolemia)
Thirst, decreased urination, and sometimes confusion
Only a doctor's examination
Excessive loss of blood
Often in people who have had an injury or surgery
Blood in stool or black, tarry stool
A doctor's examination, including testing stool for blood
A complete blood count
An underactive adrenal gland
Weakness and fatigue
Blood tests
Heart and blood vessel disorders
Sometimes chest pain
Palpitations (awareness of heart beats)
Fatigue
Shortness of breath
Symptoms often occur suddenly
Event monitor
Chronic venous insufficiency (causing blood to pool in the legs)
Long-lasting swelling in one or both legs
Chronic mild discomfort or aching in the ankles or legs but no pain
Sometimes reddish brown, leathery areas on the skin and shallow sores, usually on the lower legs
Often varicose veins
A doctor's examination
Shortness of breath and fatigue
A doctor's examination
Usually echocardiography (ultrasonography of the heart)
Heart attack (myocardial infarction)
Chest pain or pressure
Shortness of breath or fatigue
Sometimes in people who are known to have had a recent heart attack
ECG and blood tests to measure substances that indicate heart damage (cardiac markers)
Heart valve disorder
Shortness of breath
Often chest pain or pressure
Echocardiography
High levels of the hormone aldosterone (hyperaldosteronism) or catecholamines (pheochromocytoma), usually caused by a tumor in the adrenal gland)
Weakness, tingling, muscle spasms, high blood pressure, and headache
Blood tests
Drugs
In people known to use one of these drugs
A doctor's examination
Sometimes stopping the drug to see if symptoms go away
Drugs that affect the central nervous system: Antipsychotics (particularly phenothiazines), monoamine oxidase inhibitors, or tricyclic or tetracyclic antidepressants
In people known to use one of these drugs
Only a doctor's examination
Sedatives: Alcohol or barbiturates
In people known to use one of these drugs
Only a doctor's examination
In people known to use one of these drugs
Only a doctor's examination
Other problems
Age-related changes in blood pressure regulation
In older people
No other symptoms
Only a doctor's examination
Bed rest if prolonged
In people who have been at bed rest for a long time
Only a doctor's examination
A low level of potassium in the blood (hypokalemia)
Muscle weakness and cramping
Pins-and-needles sensation
Often in people who take certain diuretics
Blood tests
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† The central nervous system includes the brain and spinal cord. The peripheral nervous system includes the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord.
CT = computed tomography; ECG = electrocardiography; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.